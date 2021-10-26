X-Statix Returns in New Comic Series “X-Cellent” in February

This February, writer Peter Milligan, artist Michael Allred, and color artist Laura Allred make their long-awaited return to their iconic “X-Statix” saga in “X-Cellent #1!” Back in the 2000s, “X-Statix” stunned readers with its unique spin on Marvel super heroics and off-beat characters.

Now, this hit series is back along with the original creative team for more comic book brilliance overflowing with wit, charm, and high-octane thrills!

Get ready for more adventures of X-Statix starring your favorite heroes from the classic series along with a brand-new team of rivals that will take this one-of-a-kind series to a fresh and exciting new future!

They were loved by their adoring fans. They were reviled by the harsh press. They lived, they loved, they fought and they died…a lot — all for the sake of fame. They were the X-Statix, a team of mutant celebrities fighting for a brighter world and an even brighter spotlight!

But they’re old news now, because there’s a new mutant team that will live harder, love harder, fight harder and die a whole lot harder than those has-beens! Meet…The X-Cellent!

Don’t miss the triumphant comeback of X-Statix when “X-Cellent #1” arrives in February. What they’re saying: Writer Peter Milligan: “I’m thoroughly X-Statix to be working with Mike and Laura Allred again. And it’s been truly X-CELLENT to discover that we’ve lost none of our alchemical fizz in conjuring up this new comic, this new title, this new beginning: The X-CELLENT!”

Artist Michael Allred: "The ol' gang is back together again! Working with Peter Milligan is always a party. The future is looking brighter for 2022 as we get to show the world how we've been playing with our X-Statix Marvel mutants and their new adversaries, THE X-CELLENT! LOVE these characters! Everyone come play with us!"

