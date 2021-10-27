Food, Beverage and Merchandise Highlighted for “Disney Merriest Nites” Event at Disneyland

While the new Disney Merriest Nites after-hours event at Disneyland Park is sold out, Disney has released details on food and merchandise that will be available exclusively at the event.

We’ll start off with a look at the food and beverages that have been highlighted so far. More than 20 items have been curated by Disney chefs, and each of the 6 themed parties of the event will feature their own food and beverages.

Thanksgiving Leftover Burger at Galactic Grill

Sausage Po’ Boy at The French Market

Dulce de Leche-drizzled Christmas Churro at the Hub Churro Cart on Main Street, U.S.A.

Remember Me Cinnamon Fry Bread at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

Paradise Party Float at The Tropical Hideaway

Frozen Flurry at Red Rose Taverne

Sipping Chocolate with Dipping Waffle at Jolly Holiday Bakery Café

Festive apparel, a tumbler and a limited-release pin commemorating the first-ever Disney Merriest Nites event will be available for purchase inside Star Wars

A mobile waitlist system may be utilized due to expected high demand for the merchandise.

Other seasonal products will be available for purchase at select locations around Disneyland Park during the event.

Disney also announced that each of the six parties will have its own themed photo backdrop designed by artists previously seen at the WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney

For more information on what Disney Merriest Nites entails, check out this post