Food, Beverage and Merchandise Highlighted for “Disney Merriest Nites” Event at Disneyland

While the new Disney Merriest Nites after-hours event at Disneyland Park is sold out, Disney has released details on food and merchandise that will be available exclusively at the event.
We’ll start off with a look at the food and beverages that have been highlighted so far. More than 20 items have been curated by Disney chefs, and each of the 6 themed parties of the event will feature their own food and beverages.
- Thanksgiving Leftover Burger at Galactic Grill
- Sausage Po’ Boy at The French Market
- Dulce de Leche-drizzled Christmas Churro at the Hub Churro Cart on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Remember Me Cinnamon Fry Bread at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante
- Paradise Party Float at The Tropical Hideaway
- Frozen Flurry at Red Rose Taverne
- Sipping Chocolate with Dipping Waffle at Jolly Holiday Bakery Café
- Festive apparel, a tumbler and a limited-release pin commemorating the first-ever Disney Merriest Nites event will be available for purchase inside Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland.
- A mobile waitlist system may be utilized due to expected high demand for the merchandise.
- Other seasonal products will be available for purchase at select locations around Disneyland Park during the event.
- Disney also announced that each of the six parties will have its own themed photo backdrop designed by artists previously seen at the WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney.
- For more information on what Disney Merriest Nites entails, check out this post.