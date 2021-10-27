ECAC Hockey Extends Rights Agreement with ESPN+

ECAC Hockey has announced the extension of its rights agreement with ESPN+ to continue to stream more than 350 games every season through 2028-29.

What’s Happening:

All regular and post-season games hosted at an ECAC Hockey venue will continue to be streamed on ESPN+ through 2028-29 with no blackout restrictions.

That includes the annual women’s championship, and men’s championship that take place in Lake Placid, N.Y.

ESPN+ has established itself as the new “Home of Hockey,” covering more than 1,000 NHL games this season, in addition to games from the Premier Hockey Federation and ECAC.

Streaming for ECAC Hockey fans outside of the U.S. will continue to be available through Stretch Internet.

What They’re Saying:

ECAC Hockey Commissioner Steve Hagwell said: “We’re truly excited to announce the extension of our deal with ESPN through the rest of this decade. ESPN has been a great partner for ECAC Hockey, and we look forward to growing and enhancing our relationship for the benefit of our programs and fans.”