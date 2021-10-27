ECAC Hockey Extends Rights Agreement with ESPN+

ECAC Hockey has announced the extension of its rights agreement with ESPN+ to continue to stream more than 350 games every season through 2028-29.
What’s Happening:
- All regular and post-season games hosted at an ECAC Hockey venue will continue to be streamed on ESPN+ through 2028-29 with no blackout restrictions.
- That includes the annual women’s championship, and men’s championship that take place in Lake Placid, N.Y.
- ESPN+ has established itself as the new “Home of Hockey,” covering more than 1,000 NHL games this season, in addition to games from the Premier Hockey Federation and ECAC.
- Streaming for ECAC Hockey fans outside of the U.S. will continue to be available through Stretch Internet.
What They’re Saying:
- ECAC Hockey Commissioner Steve Hagwell said: “We’re truly excited to announce the extension of our deal with ESPN through the rest of this decade. ESPN has been a great partner for ECAC Hockey, and we look forward to growing and enhancing our relationship for the benefit of our programs and fans.”