New “Ghost Rider” Series Coming from Marvel Comics in February

by | Oct 27, 2021 3:26 PM Pacific Time

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic characters in comics – Ghost Rider! To celebrate this milestone, Johnny Blaze, the original Ghost Rider, will be returning this February in an all-new ongoing series written by Benjamin Percy with art by Cory Smith.

  • Known for his thrilling work on titles such as “Wolverine” and “X-Force,” Percy will put his own devilish spin on the Ghost Rider mythos, evoking all the frightening elements of Ghost Rider’s most classic stories while driving the Spirit of Vengeance towards a new age.
  • And Cory Smith, known for his brutally beautiful artwork on titles such as “Conan the Barbarian,” is eager to bring the scorching action and hellish horror that only Ghost Rider can deliver! Together, this team of creators are hellbound to make this Ghost Rider’s most explosive era yet!
  • Johnny Blaze has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop and a small-town community that supports him. But Johnny isn’t doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he’s awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there’s a spirit in him that’s begging to break out!
  • Start your engines and be there when “Ghost Rider #1” hits stands in February

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Benjamin Percy: “I’m a horror head. I grew up reading Stephen King, watching John Carpenter, and listening to Black Sabbath, and when it came to comics, I always reached first for the dark and weird which means I read a hell of a lot of Ghost Rider. That flaming skull. That spiked leather jacket. That monstrous bike coughing out clouds of sulfurous exhaust. To this day, the sight of the character blazing along a midnight highway makes my heart rev like a four-stroke engine. Ghost Rider is arguably the best designed, but inarguably, the most heavy metal character in all of comics. It would be badass to write this series at any point in my life, but launching on the 50th anniversary feels especially (un)holy. Cory Smith is killing it on art, and we're going to honor the past while burning rubber into a terrifying future packed with mystery, action, and shadow-soaked emotion. Prepare yourself for the ultimate in road horror.”
  • Artist Cory Smith: “I'm incredibly excited to be riding shotgun with Ben Percy as we bring Ghost Rider screaming into his 50th anniversary. As a comic nerd and a horror nerd, Ghost Rider has always been a favorite of mine so this project is a dream come true. Johnny Blaze, the Spirit of Vengeance is back. We're firing on all cylinders and I can't wait for everyone to see the hellfire we're bringing! It's about to get crazy!”
 
 
