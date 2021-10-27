New “Ghost Rider” Series Coming from Marvel Comics in February

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic characters in comics – Ghost Rider! To celebrate this milestone, Johnny Blaze, the original Ghost Rider, will be returning this February in an all-new ongoing series written by Benjamin Percy with art by Cory Smith.

Known for his thrilling work on titles such as “Wolverine” and “X-Force,” Percy will put his own devilish spin on the Ghost Rider mythos, evoking all the frightening elements of Ghost Rider’s most classic stories while driving the Spirit of Vengeance towards a new age.

And Cory Smith, known for his brutally beautiful artwork on titles such as “Conan the Barbarian,” is eager to bring the scorching action and hellish horror that only Ghost Rider can deliver! Together, this team of creators are hellbound to make this Ghost Rider’s most explosive era yet!

Johnny Blaze has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop and a small-town community that supports him. But Johnny isn’t doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he’s awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there’s a spirit in him that’s begging to break out!

Start your engines and be there when “Ghost Rider #1” hits stands in February

What they’re saying: