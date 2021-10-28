Busch Gardens Christmas Town Starts Early This Year on November 12

by | Oct 28, 2021 9:40 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

While there may still be a few days left of Howl-O-Scream, Busch Gardens Tampa is already getting ready for their annual Christmas Town event, and they’ve just released details for this year’s event.

What’s Happening:

  • Tampa’s biggest and brightest holiday event will debut earlier this year, November 12, and will run daily through January 2, 2022.
  • New this year is the Holiday in the Sky Fireworks Show, featuring classic holiday tunes and bursts of Christmas colo​​rs in the sky. This show is offered every Saturday and select other event nights, beginning November 13.
  • Two new experiences in the Coke Canopy area of the park are Storytime with Mrs. Claus and Santa’s North Pole Experience. These are your chances to see the power couple of Christmas in person.

  • Returning favorites this year include:
    • Christmas on Ice: Busch Gardens’ longest running holiday show returns to the Moroccan Palace Theater. This inspiring skating production transforms the stage with incredible feats of skating athleticism for a truly unmissable show set to holiday classic songs.

  • Elmo’s Christmas Wish: Join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish! Families are sure to be singing and dancing along while watching this fun holiday show.
  • Three Kings Journey: The musical tale of the famed journey to Bethlehem is celebrated in the round at the Stanleyville Theater.
  • Holly Jolly Express: All aboard for Christmas Cheer! This locomotive is on track to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with the favorite songs of the season as guests venture through the park.

  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Journey to Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland to find the most famous reindeer of all.
  • And of course, we can’t forget one of the highlights of the event, Christmas Town Village. Located in the festival pathway next to Iron Gwazi, this is your spot to try festive drinks and dishes.
  • These unique, limited time options include new specialty cocktails like the “Mistletoe Margarita” and the “Apple Brandy Hot Toddy”. Complete the night with a signature Christmas Town Hot Chocolate featuring festive flavors like peppermint or gingerbread.
  • Many other items, including maple bourbon pecan pie and smoked brisket totchos will be available to try as well.

  • The best way to save is with a Christmas Town Sampler Lanyard, which offers 8 tasting items for $44.99.
  • All guests will be able to get a sneak peek at the holiday festivities with a Preview Weekend taking place November 6-7, featuring shows, holiday character meet-and-greets, and iconic holiday light displays.
  • Annual Pass Members will get exclusive access to the 2 p.m. Christmas on Ice performance during the Preview Weekend.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
