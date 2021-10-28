Freeform Promotes Nathan Muller to Vice President of Development

Freeform has promoted Nathan Muller to vice president of Development, following his time as executive director of Development.

What’s Happening:

He will also oversee creative production for pilots, in addition to the first season of all new scripted series.

In his previous role, Muller developed Josh Thomas’ Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, the upcoming series Everything’s Trash from Phoebe Robinson, the pilot for Single Drunk Female from Jenni Konner and Simone Finch, not to mention the network’s most-watched series ever, Cruel Summer.

What They’re Saying:

Nathan Muller himself said: “I am unbelievably proud to work at a network that values creative and inclusive storytelling and one that is very much at the forefront of youth culture. I’m excited to be a part of this powerful brand and really looking forward to seeing the places we go next.”

"Nate is an exceptional creative executive whom I have had the privilege to watch grow into a respected leader at Freeform. I am so pleased that he will be by my side to usher in the next slate of brand-defining content at Freeform."