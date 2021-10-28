Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB VP of Immersive Content Innovation Vicki Dobbs Beck Announced as a Speaker at SXSW 2022

by | Oct 28, 2021 10:31 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

South by Southwest (SXSW) recently announced the initial Keynote and Featured Speakers for their 36th annual conference, which includes a presentation from Vicki Dobbs Beck from Lucasfilm.

(Lucasfilm/SXSW)

(Lucasfilm/SXSW)

What’s Happening:

  • Vicki Dobbs Beck, VP of Immersive Content Innovation ILMxLAB at Lucasfilm, will co-present a featured session at the upcoming SXSW, scheduled for March 11-20, 2022 in Austin, TX and online.
  • The session will be called “Creative Catalysts: Pioneering the Future” and Vicki Dobbs Beck will be joined by Val Vacante, LiveArea Director of Strategy.
  • The conversation will cover “What it takes to innovate, the impact of the ever-evolving emerging technology landscape and how next generation connected experiences will be powered through choice and participation.”
  • See below for all of the recently announced speakers.
  • SXSW 2022 is sponsored by White Claw, Audible, and The Austin Chronicle.

SXSW 2022 Keynote Speaker:

  • Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson

SXSW 2022 Featured Speakers:

  • Check My Ads activists and co-founders Claire Atkin and Nandini Jammi in conversation
  • Founder and Chief Designer of industrial design and brand development studio fuseproject Yves Béhar
  • Corporate Vice President, Game Creator Experience and Ecosystem at Xbox Sarah Bond
  • Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning filmmaker and co-founder of The Decentralized Pictures Foundation Roman Coppola in conversation with Decentralized Pictures co-founder Leo Matchett moderated by freelance journalist and media attorney Barbara Bruni
  • SVP Chief Customer Experience Officer at Everbridge John Maeda
  • WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon in conversation with Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini
  • Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov
  • Host of IHeartRadio’s There Are No Girls on the Internet podcast Bridget Todd
  • Designer, author and CEO of Kelly Wearstler Interior Design Kelly Wearstler
  • Quantitative futurist, author and founder and CEO of the Future Today Institute Amy Webb

SXSW 2022 Featured Sessions:

  • 50 Non-Obvious Trends Changing the Future Normal: a presentation with Non-Obvious Company founder Rohit Bhargava.
  • Breaking the Rules to Make Your Experience Matter: Accenture Interactive CEO, David Droga, will talk with industry disruptors Dara Treseder, SVP, head of global marketing and communications at Peloton, and Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Amazon Prime Video & Amazon Studios, on how to break through the barriers holding brands back from creating the experiences people didn’t even know they needed.
  • Creative Catalysts: Pioneering the Future: A conversation with VP of Immersive Content Innovation ILMxLAB at Lucasfilm Vicki Dobbs Beck, and LiveArea Director of Strategy Val Vacante about what it takes to innovate, the impact of the ever-evolving emerging technology landscape and how next generation connected experiences will be powered through choice and participation.
  • Elevating Communities that Created Pop Music: A discussion with Apple Music Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B Ebro Darden and Save The Music Foundation CEO Henry Donahue on the necessity of ensuring that today's youth have direct access in their classrooms to the rich musical and cultural legacies in their communities.
  • Machine or Human? The Ethics Behind Smarter AI: A conversation with Smart Eye deputy CEO Rana el Kaliouby and MIT Technology Review CEO and Publisher Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau on what a human-centric AI world can look like, how we can build emotional intelligence into our machines, and the massive potential this has to improve our lives — as well as the possible risks
  • Next Gen Tech & The Live Entertainment Revolution: Unity SVP of Sports & Live Entertainment Peter Moore will provide a sneak peek into the new fusion of the physical and virtual worlds in live entertainment offering consumers an elevated, personalized and gamified experience.
  • The Second Renaissance of Creativity: A presentation from Patreon CEO & co-founder Jack Conte on the rapidly fading “starving artist” stigma and what the next five to ten years hold for the creator economy.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed