Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB VP of Immersive Content Innovation Vicki Dobbs Beck Announced as a Speaker at SXSW 2022

South by Southwest (SXSW) recently announced the initial Keynote and Featured Speakers for their 36th annual conference, which includes a presentation from Vicki Dobbs Beck from Lucasfilm.
What’s Happening:
- Vicki Dobbs Beck, VP of Immersive Content Innovation ILMxLAB at Lucasfilm, will co-present a featured session at the upcoming SXSW, scheduled for March 11-20, 2022 in Austin, TX and online.
- The session will be called “Creative Catalysts: Pioneering the Future” and Vicki Dobbs Beck will be joined by Val Vacante, LiveArea Director of Strategy.
- The conversation will cover “What it takes to innovate, the impact of the ever-evolving emerging technology landscape and how next generation connected experiences will be powered through choice and participation.”
- See below for all of the recently announced speakers.
- SXSW 2022 is sponsored by White Claw, Audible, and The Austin Chronicle.
SXSW 2022 Keynote Speaker:
- Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson
SXSW 2022 Featured Speakers:
- Check My Ads activists and co-founders Claire Atkin and Nandini Jammi in conversation
- Founder and Chief Designer of industrial design and brand development studio fuseproject Yves Béhar
- Corporate Vice President, Game Creator Experience and Ecosystem at Xbox Sarah Bond
- Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning filmmaker and co-founder of The Decentralized Pictures Foundation Roman Coppola in conversation with Decentralized Pictures co-founder Leo Matchett moderated by freelance journalist and media attorney Barbara Bruni
- SVP Chief Customer Experience Officer at Everbridge John Maeda
- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon in conversation with Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini
- Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov
- Host of IHeartRadio’s There Are No Girls on the Internet podcast Bridget Todd
- Designer, author and CEO of Kelly Wearstler Interior Design Kelly Wearstler
- Quantitative futurist, author and founder and CEO of the Future Today Institute Amy Webb
SXSW 2022 Featured Sessions:
- 50 Non-Obvious Trends Changing the Future Normal: a presentation with Non-Obvious Company founder Rohit Bhargava.
- Breaking the Rules to Make Your Experience Matter: Accenture Interactive CEO, David Droga, will talk with industry disruptors Dara Treseder, SVP, head of global marketing and communications at Peloton, and Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Amazon Prime Video & Amazon Studios, on how to break through the barriers holding brands back from creating the experiences people didn’t even know they needed.
- Creative Catalysts: Pioneering the Future: A conversation with VP of Immersive Content Innovation ILMxLAB at Lucasfilm Vicki Dobbs Beck, and LiveArea Director of Strategy Val Vacante about what it takes to innovate, the impact of the ever-evolving emerging technology landscape and how next generation connected experiences will be powered through choice and participation.
- Elevating Communities that Created Pop Music: A discussion with Apple Music Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B Ebro Darden and Save The Music Foundation CEO Henry Donahue on the necessity of ensuring that today's youth have direct access in their classrooms to the rich musical and cultural legacies in their communities.
- Machine or Human? The Ethics Behind Smarter AI: A conversation with Smart Eye deputy CEO Rana el Kaliouby and MIT Technology Review CEO and Publisher Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau on what a human-centric AI world can look like, how we can build emotional intelligence into our machines, and the massive potential this has to improve our lives — as well as the possible risks
- Next Gen Tech & The Live Entertainment Revolution: Unity SVP of Sports & Live Entertainment Peter Moore will provide a sneak peek into the new fusion of the physical and virtual worlds in live entertainment offering consumers an elevated, personalized and gamified experience.
- The Second Renaissance of Creativity: A presentation from Patreon CEO & co-founder Jack Conte on the rapidly fading “starving artist” stigma and what the next five to ten years hold for the creator economy.