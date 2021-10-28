Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB VP of Immersive Content Innovation Vicki Dobbs Beck Announced as a Speaker at SXSW 2022

South by Southwest (SXSW) recently announced the initial Keynote and Featured Speakers for their 36th annual conference, which includes a presentation from Vicki Dobbs Beck from Lucasfilm.

What’s Happening:

Vicki Dobbs Beck, VP of Immersive Content Innovation ILMxLAB

The session will be called “Creative Catalysts: Pioneering the Future” and Vicki Dobbs Beck will be joined by Val Vacante, LiveArea Director of Strategy.

The conversation will cover “What it takes to innovate, the impact of the ever-evolving emerging technology landscape and how next generation connected experiences will be powered through choice and participation.”

See below for all of the recently announced speakers.

SXSW 2022 is sponsored by White Claw, Audible, and The Austin Chronicle.

SXSW 2022 Keynote Speaker:

Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson

SXSW 2022 Featured Speakers:

Check My Ads activists and co-founders Claire Atkin and Nandini Jammi in conversation

Founder and Chief Designer of industrial design and brand development studio fuseproject Yves Béhar

Corporate Vice President, Game Creator Experience and Ecosystem at Xbox Sarah Bond

Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning filmmaker and co-founder of The Decentralized Pictures Foundation Roman Coppola in conversation with Decentralized Pictures co-founder Leo Matchett moderated by freelance journalist and media attorney Barbara Bruni

SVP Chief Customer Experience Officer at Everbridge John Maeda

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon in conversation with Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov

Host of IHeartRadio’s There Are No Girls on the Internet podcast Bridget Todd

Designer, author and CEO of Kelly Wearstler Interior Design Kelly Wearstler

Quantitative futurist, author and founder and CEO of the Future Today Institute Amy Webb

SXSW 2022 Featured Sessions: