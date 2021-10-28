The Edison Offering Mixology Series This November at Disney Springs

The Edison in Disney Springs is offering an exclusive Mixology series across three Wednesdays in November.

What’s Happening:

Attendees of The Edison’s exclusive Mixology series will be treated to two deliciously mixed Horse Soldier Bourbon cocktails with fall-inspired flavors. These cocktails will be expertly paired with two tasty and savory small plates, such as candied bacon, calamari, and guacamole.

Here is the full menu for each event:

November 3

Cocktails (Featured Spirit: Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon)

Flight of Three H.S. – Straight, Small Batch, Barrel Strength

"Fall of the Apples" – Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon, Apple Cider, Sweet Vermouth, Lemon Juice, Orange Bitters

Bites

Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

Calamari Shooter

November 10

Cocktails (Featured Spirit: Horse Soldier Small Batch Bourbon)

"Autumn Fashioned" – Horse Soldier Small Batch Bourbon, Maple Syrup, Angostura Bitters

"Down the Boulevard" – Horse Soldier Small Batch Bourbon, Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Bites

DB Clothesline Candied Bacon

Shortbread Shortcake

November 17

Cocktails (Featured Spirit: Horse Soldier Barrel Strength Bourbon)

"Manhattantown" -Horse Soldier Barrel Strength, Sweet Vermouth, Maple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Cherry

"Cold November Rain" – Horse Soldier Barrel Strength, Lemon Juice, Honey

Bites

Creamy Spinach Cheese Dip

DB Clothesline Candied Bacon

The events will take place November 3, 10, and 17 from 5:30PM-7:30PM.

Tickets are now available