The Edison Offering Mixology Series This November at Disney Springs

The Edison in Disney Springs is offering an exclusive Mixology series across three Wednesdays in November.
What’s Happening:
- Attendees of The Edison’s exclusive Mixology series will be treated to two deliciously mixed Horse Soldier Bourbon cocktails with fall-inspired flavors. These cocktails will be expertly paired with two tasty and savory small plates, such as candied bacon, calamari, and guacamole.
- Here is the full menu for each event:
November 3
Cocktails (Featured Spirit: Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon)
- Flight of Three H.S. – Straight, Small Batch, Barrel Strength
- "Fall of the Apples" – Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon, Apple Cider, Sweet Vermouth, Lemon Juice, Orange Bitters
Bites
- Guacamole & Tortilla Chips
- Calamari Shooter
November 10
Cocktails (Featured Spirit: Horse Soldier Small Batch Bourbon)
- "Autumn Fashioned" – Horse Soldier Small Batch Bourbon, Maple Syrup, Angostura Bitters
- "Down the Boulevard" – Horse Soldier Small Batch Bourbon, Campari, Sweet Vermouth
Bites
- DB Clothesline Candied Bacon
- Shortbread Shortcake
November 17
Cocktails (Featured Spirit: Horse Soldier Barrel Strength Bourbon)
- "Manhattantown" -Horse Soldier Barrel Strength, Sweet Vermouth, Maple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Cherry
- "Cold November Rain" – Horse Soldier Barrel Strength, Lemon Juice, Honey
Bites
- Creamy Spinach Cheese Dip
- DB Clothesline Candied Bacon
- The events will take place November 3, 10, and 17 from 5:30PM-7:30PM.
- Tickets are now available at $65++ per person, and are extremely limited. Ages 21 and older only.