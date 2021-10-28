“What’s Up Disney+” Gets Spooky with a Look at the Second Annual “Hallowstream”

The latest edition of What’s Up Disney+ has dropped, taking a look at what’s available on the streaming platform for “Hallowstream,” as well as a chat with some of the cast of Muppets Haunted Mansion.

What’s Happening:

has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadow dressed in their Halloween costumes, as they reveal some of their favorite things to stream as part of “Hallowstream.” Some of the spooky favorites discussed that are available on Disney+ include Halloweentown, Don’t Look Under the Bed, Twitches, Hocus Pocus and more.

Following that, they go over some of the latest news in the world of Disney+.

Finally, the stars of Muppets Haunted Mansion , including Miss Piggy, Pepe the King Prawn, Darren Criss and Yvette Nicole Brown have an evil laugh-off competition.

, including Miss Piggy, Pepe the King Prawn, Darren Criss and Yvette Nicole Brown have an evil laugh-off competition.