Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy Perform “Muppets Haunted Mansion” Number on “The View”

ABC’s The View was feeling the Halloween spirit today, sharing a few fun tricks and plenty of treats including a very special visit from Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy!

What’s Happening:

Today on The View , the show celebrated Halloween as they always do: with incredible costumes, clever ideas for trick-or-treating kids and of course some special guests.

, the show celebrated Halloween as they always do: with incredible costumes, clever ideas for trick-or-treating kids and of course some special guests. The year’s theme was “The Viewscial” which saw the hosts dressed as iconic characters from movie musicals such as Dreamgirls, Moulin Rouge , and more.

, and more. But the real highlight of the show was a visit from Kermit and Miss Piggy who stopped by to talk about their new special, Muppets Haunted Mansion . The duo even sang part of “Life Hereafter” in perfect harmony.

. The duo even sang part of “Life Hereafter” in perfect harmony. Kermit dressed in his Scarecrow costume from The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz and while Miss Piggy was originally the Wicked Witch, the role didn’t earn her an Emmy (!) so she opted for Dorothy this time.

Miss Piggy also offered to fill The View ’s currently vacant fifth co-host seat, but producer Brian Teta said they were still auditioning people for the spot and Piggy doesn’t need to audition for anyone!

’s currently vacant fifth co-host seat, but producer Brian Teta said they were still auditioning people for the spot and Piggy doesn’t need to audition for anyone! As for what they like about the holiday, Miss Piggy says it’s the time of year you can go around door to door and ask for chocolate; and Kermit mentioned how easy it is to bob for apples in pond water.

And for some more over the top fun, Whoopi brought up the fact that she and Pepe got engaged on the show several years ago and while they hit a rough patch in 2016