New “Iron Fist” Series Coming from Marvel Comics in February

by | Oct 29, 2021 1:20 PM Pacific Time

Iron Fist will return to the Marvel Comics line this February, as Alyssa Wong and Michael YG team up for a new five-issue limited series.

What’s Happening:

  • The new Iron Fist limited series will be written by Alyssa Wong, an award winning writer known for her work on Doctor Aphra.
  • Artist Michael YG will make his Marvel Comics debut with Iron Fist.
  • The five-issue limited series will see the legendary mantle of Iron Fist passed on to a new hero in a revolutionary transformation of one of Marvel’s most fascinating mystical mythologies. Fans can expect an epic hero’s journey in true Marvel fashion as this mysterious character unlocks long-hidden secrets behind the history of his ancient powers and confronts a threat that only he has the ability to defeat!
  • After giving up his power to save the world earlier this year in Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon, Danny Rand believes he’s seen the last of the Iron Fist. But when demons begin to attack cities around the world, a new hero appears, hands blazing with the Chi of Shou-Lao the Undying! Who is this new Iron Fist? And does his power really come from the Dragon of K’un-Lun… Or from something far more sinister?
  • Witness the rise of a new Marvel legend when Iron Fist #1 hits stands on February 16, 2022.

What They’re Saying:

  • Alyssa Wong said: “It’s an incredible honor to introduce a new Iron Fist to the Marvel Universe. I’m excited to delve into the comic’s rich mythos and build on it. What does it mean for someone to take up the mantle of the Iron Fist right now, today? As a newcomer, how does one interact with legacy, and how does one honor it while forging a new path? I’m so stoked to work with artist Michael YG, colorist Jay Ramos, and the rest of the incredible team on this book. And writing this character, who views things through fresh eyes, feels very special to me.”
  • Artist Michael YG said: “Working for Marvel is a dream come true, yet it was beyond any dream to be trusted to carry the legacy of Iron Fist. It is such an exciting new direction, I can’t wait for you to read all about it because I’m giving nothing less than my best efforts!”
  • Editor Mark Paniccia promises: “The first issue is a dynamic, action-packed, eerie and…if I do say, charming comic. You’ll get the origin of this new Iron Fist but there are many cool mysteries that’ll unravel over the course of the series. Things even the most ardent Marvel fan would never expect!”
 
 
