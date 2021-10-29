New “Iron Fist” Series Coming from Marvel Comics in February

Iron Fist will return to the Marvel Comics line this February, as Alyssa Wong and Michael YG team up for a new five-issue limited series.

What’s Happening:

The new Iron Fist limited series will be written by Alyssa Wong, an award winning writer known for her work on Doctor Aphra .

limited series will be written by Alyssa Wong, an award winning writer known for her work on . Artist Michael YG will make his Marvel Comics debut with Iron Fist .

. The five-issue limited series will see the legendary mantle of Iron Fist passed on to a new hero in a revolutionary transformation of one of Marvel’s most fascinating mystical mythologies. Fans can expect an epic hero’s journey in true Marvel fashion as this mysterious character unlocks long-hidden secrets behind the history of his ancient powers and confronts a threat that only he has the ability to defeat!

After giving up his power to save the world earlier this year in Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon , Danny Rand believes he’s seen the last of the Iron Fist. But when demons begin to attack cities around the world, a new hero appears, hands blazing with the Chi of Shou-Lao the Undying! Who is this new Iron Fist? And does his power really come from the Dragon of K’un-Lun… Or from something far more sinister?

, Danny Rand believes he’s seen the last of the Iron Fist. But when demons begin to attack cities around the world, a new hero appears, hands blazing with the Chi of Shou-Lao the Undying! Who is this new Iron Fist? And does his power really come from the Dragon of K’un-Lun… Or from something far more sinister? Witness the rise of a new Marvel legend when Iron Fist #1 hits stands on February 16, 2022.

What They’re Saying: