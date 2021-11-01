Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with National Geographic’s Virtual Field Trip

National Geographic has announced a new Virtual Field Trip scheduled for November 15th at 1:00 pm ET in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic’s next free Virtual Field Trip event is titled “Honoring Native American Heritage” and will take place on November 15th at 1:00 pm ET.
- The event includes the following three storytellers who will share their unique experiences as Native Americans:
- Jim Enote: Jim is a National Geographic Explorer, artist, farmer, and member of the Zuni tribe in New Mexico. For over 20 years, he has tackled land and water conservation issues around the world, and he is committed to conserving and protecting native cultures. He is the director of the Colorado Plateau Foundation and the former director of the A:shiwi A:wan museum in Zuni, New Mexico. He is also the creator of the Zuni Map Art Project, which displays connections between stories, places, and identity in the Zuni culture.
- Tailyr Irvine: Tailyr is a National Geographic Explorer and member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation in Montana. As a photographer, Tailyr covers stories about Indigenous peoples in North America. Her current project, “Reservation Mathematics: Navigating Love in Native America,” examines “blood quantum,” a controversial practice that determines eligibility for tribal membership based on their percentage of tribal blood.
- Tehatsistahawi “Tsista” Kennedy: Tsista is a National Geographic Photo Camp alumnus and member of the #GenGeo community. He belongs to the Anishinaabe and Onyota’a:ká nations. He is an artist who calls attention to issues facing Indigenous people.
- Krista Strahan serves as host for the Virtual Field Trip, which is presented by National Geographic in partnership with the DC Arts and Humanities Education Collaborative.
- The presentation is recommended for grades 4-8.
- Registration is now open, click here to register and for more information.
- The National Geographic Resource Library also has a collection of content for Native American Heritage Month.