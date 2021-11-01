Walt Disney World Vault Collection Comes to Celebrity 5 & 10 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The impressive Vault Collection of merchandise released in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary has made its way to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, along with a fun new display.

What’s Happening:

The Vault Collection features reproductions of retro Walt Disney World merchandise from the opening year of 1971, in addition to retro-inspired items.

The line of merchandise was previously available just at Disney Springs and Magic Kingdom.

Banners overhead feature logos from all the previous Walt Disney World anniversary events in 5 year increments.

There are some small displays on the history of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

All photos by Jeremiah Good

For more information, updates, and throwbacks celebrating the milestone event, check out our WDW 50th archives.