ABC News Announces Coverage of Today’s 2021 Election

ABC News has announced plans to cover the 2021 election, taking place today, Tuesday, November 2.
What’s Happening:
- World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead the coverage of ABC’s special reports on results of the election, while ABC News’ powerhouse political team will report the latest news and developments as the day progresses, including the gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey.
- Coverage will begin on Good Morning America, as correspondents Stephanie Ramos and Kenneth Moton report from polling places in Virginia.
- Nightline’s Juju Chang will report on the high-stakes gubernatorial race and provide comprehensive coverage of other contests, taking a look at the larger implications of the results on the president, as well as the Democratic and Republican parties.
- ABC News Live will stream special election coverage live, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, anchored by Linsey Davis. It will include live results from the Virginia and New Jersey races, runoffs in Ohio, ballot proposals in Minneapolis and Texas and context and analysis on other top news stories of the day. A live election results ticker will also be running on the channel, tracking all the major races from coast to coast.
- On GMA3: What You Need to Know, Rick Klein and contributor and Sirius XM host Mike Muse will join to discuss the key races across the nation in Tuesday’s election.
- ABC Audio will provide affiliates with hourly Status Reports on Election Day as well as special reports, live audio feeds and live anchored coverage as events warrant.