Cover and Trailer for “Hulk #1” Revealed by Marvel Ahead of November 24 Debut

Later this month, the Hulk will return in an all-new ongoing series by acclaimed writer Donny Cates, known for his revolutionary work on “Venom” and “Thor,” and superstar artist Ryan Ottley of “Amazing-Spider-Man” and “Invincible!”

This unstoppable team of some of the industry’s greatest talent are ready to bring readers a bold new Hulk saga that begins when Bruce Banner discovers a radical way to control the monster within.

Could this mark the final end of the Green Goliath? Or will the extreme solution create something new, with massive consequences?

Prepare to dive deep into the very core of Hulk’s rage in this thrilling epic that will explore this iconic character’s incredible—and destructive—legacy in a way no one has dared to before.

Get your first look at this explosive era in the all-new “Hulk #1” trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!

Be there for Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s reinvention of the Hulk when “Hulk #1” hits stands on November 24!

What they’re saying: