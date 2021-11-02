Endless Magical Surprises Await at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2022

by | Nov 2, 2021 9:43 AM Pacific Time

A brand new year is almost here, so Hong Kong Disneyland has started looking towards a series of events that will take place next year at the park, in addition to a brand new nighttime spectacular.

What’s Happening:

  • In 2022, an all-new multimedia nighttime spectacular will debut bringing Disney stories and memorable moments to life against the iconic Castle of Magical Dreams. Featuring a rich combination of beloved Disney character animations, music and multimedia effects, this is sure to be a heartwarming journey down memory lane.
  • Featuring multimedia elements, including awe-inspiring projection mapping, water projections, theatrical lighting, lasers, choreographed water fountains, flames, pyrotechnics and firework effects, this heartfelt and magical experience is like no other.
  • The as-of-yet unnamed show will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

  • Four seasonal experiences will take place at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2022. They are:
    • “Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year Celebration – January to February
      Meet Tigger to kick off the Year of the Tiger with the festive “Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year celebration.
    • Summer – June to August
      As summer brings the sunshine, Pixar pals will get their splash on with “Pixar Water Play Street Party” on Main Street, U.S.A.

  • Disney Halloween Time – September to October
    The wicked party will last from day to night during Disney Halloween Time – with all sorts of spooky surprises from Disney characters and villains alike.
  • A Disney Christmas – November to December
    Wrap up a magical year by joining Mickey and friends for a traditional winter holiday, and celebrate A Disney Christmas where snowfall, festive costumes, and colorful lights will brighten the season.

  • After debuting exclusively at Shanghai Disneyland, Duffy the Disney Bear’s new friend, LinaBell, will come to Hong Kong Disneyland with a full assortment of merchandise and food & beverage items in Autumn 2022.
  • Different Marvel surprises are set to be rolled out in celebration of the action-packed movies headed to theatres next year.

  • Some delicious new meals, snacks and beverages will be available throughout Hong Kong Disneyland. On average, more than 30 new food and beverage items will be available in the park and hotels each month, while dining experiences will be elevated with even more choices, including a semi-buffet newly introduced at Explorer’s Club Restaurant.
  • Additionally, the much-loved Food and Drink Fair will return with all kinds of updates – and you won’t want to miss this celebration of award-winning dishes! For guests looking for premium dining options, delightful new offerings are coming soon at our hotels as well.

  • This year will excite shopping fanatics as more than 200 new merchandise items will be released monthly, the highest number of new items being released in the resort’s history!
  • With the new “Health & Home” and “Disney Fashion” series, featuring fashionable and cool outfits, trendsetters will love and show off their Disney-inspired outfits out on the town!

  • From now through November 19, 2021, existing Magic Access members may enjoy a limited-time early renewal offer at 30% off, when renewing at or upgrading to Platinum or Gold Cards, as well as an extra one-month’s membership (except Senior Memberships and renewal of the Silver Memberships).
