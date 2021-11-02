New Original Series “Foodtastic” to Debut December 15 on Disney+

Indulge in creativity when all episodes of the Disney+ original series Foodtastic are available to stream on Wednesday, December 15. Disney+ also revealed the series key art today.

Hosted by the multitalented, Emmy award-winning actress Keke Palmer, Foodtastic is an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food.

Each episode is rooted in iconic Disney IP and the food-based builds are an extension of that world.

FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serve as food art experts on the series.

Foodtastic is produced by Endemol Shine North America. In addition to Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman are executive producers.

Episodes include the following:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Introducing Micro-Girl Food artists call on Ant-Man and The Wasp to help a lab tech save the day.

Star Wars “Foodtastic” food artists help a Rebel mechanic defeat the Galactic Empire.

Toy Story: Toy Doctor to the Rescue Food artists distract Andy before he learns his robot toy is broken.

Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Best Friend Food artists and beloved characters keep Belle’s best friend entertained.

The Avengers: Sorceress by Day Food artists must conjure the Avengers to save the city from an attack.

Cars Food artists give a mechanic a car to enter the Piston Cup.

The Lion King Food artists help a Pride Lands tour guide tell Simba’s story.

Up: An Explorer’s Adventure Food artists give an explorer helpful suggestions on where she should go.

Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph’s New Game Food artists work to make a brand-new video game for an amazing gamer.

Pirates of the Caribbean Food artists help a retired pirate free her matey, Captain Barbossa!

The Muppets: A Chicken Day Miracle Food artists work to make Gonzo’s holiday, Chicken Day, the best day ever.

