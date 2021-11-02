“Wheel of Fortune” Viewers Can Win a Trip to Disneyland This Week as Part of the Ultimate Princess Celebration

Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration is taking over Wheel of Fortune all week long and viewers can win a trip to Disneyland through a special sweepstakes.
What’s Happening:
- “America’s Game,” also known as Wheel of Fortune, is taking part in Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration this week.
- As part of the celebration of courage and kindness, the show is giving away a 5-day trip for a party of 4 to the Disneyland Resort in California where Guests can meet and greet with Disney royalty at the Happiest Place on Earth.
- Viewers can tune in all week long to catch the Bonus Round Puzzle Solution.
- Entering the Bonus Round Puzzle Solution each day on Wheel Watchers Club earns viewers an entry in the sweepstakes and entering all 5 days doubles your entries.
- There is also another opportunity to enter each day by visiting www.wheeloffortune.com/win/princess-celebration-giveaway. The day resets at 3:00 pm PT and players can come back and enter again once per day via this additional method.
- Wheel of Fortune is syndicated. Click here to find out what channel it’s on in your area.
