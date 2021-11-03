Adventures by Disney Adds Arctic Expedition Cruises for 2023

Adventures by Disney has an exciting new offering to share. Families will journey through fjords and pass ice floes as they explore the spectacular landscapes and diverse wildlife of the Arctic on an all-new Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruise.

With voyages beginning in 2023, guests will embark on an exciting adventure with a team of naturalists and Adventure Guides for an unforgettable adventure with the whole family.

Select sailings add an extra bit of magic to the adventure with special guests, including former Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde who will lead sketching sessions on an upcoming Arctic Expedition Cruise.

The Arctic Cruise itinerary spans 10 days, visits 16 different sites and includes 25 meals.

Booking will be available: November 9, 2021: Previous Adventures by Disney Guests who have traveled on 3 or more adventures November 10, 2021: All previous Adventures by Disney Guests November 11, 2021: Disney Vacation Club Members, Disney Cruise Line Platinum & Gold Castaway Club Members, Golden Oak Members and Club 33 Members November 12: General public

You can find more information about the Adventures by Disney Arctic Expedition Cruise here

About Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruises: