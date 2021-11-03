Disney Cruise Line Reveals Details About Hero Zone Aboard the Disney Wish

As we get closer to the maiden voyage of the Disney Wish, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, we’re learning more details about the offerings that will be found on the ship, including programming in the new Hero Zone.

What’s Happening:

More information about the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line Disney Wish

Previously, Disney has teased a new area of the ship, Hero Zone, which will serve as a futuristic sports arena where guests will experience a brand-new kind of active family play.

Programming in the zone will include the new Incredi-Games, inspired by the characters of the 2004 Pixar Animation Studios film The Incredibles and its 2018 sequel, Incredibles 2.

and its 2018 sequel, The highly interactive, imaginatively produced game show dares families to take on an incredible obstacle course with physical challenges themed to the powers of the Parr family of supers and their friend, Lucius Best (AKA FroZone). Heroes will first test their strength by busting through a “brick” wall during Mr. Incredible’s Power Punch. Jack-Jack’s Whack-A Rac will pit players against Rocky and his raccoon friends, who you might remember from Incredibles 2. Only the most flexible families will conquer the twists and turns of Elastigirl’s Stretch-O-Rama. Family speedsters will be the front-runners of Dash’s Mad Dash Mayhem. Violet’s Force Field Swing will send supers soaring across a lava field. (Remember, we are using our incredible imaginations here!) The strong finish includes a cool down on Frozone’s Ice Slide, where heroes will ascend to the highest peak and slide down the icy slope to victory.

The game show-style experience is set to feature high-energy hosts and music, special effects, and more that promises to be just as enjoyable for those watching from the sidelines as those participating in the action. Hero Zone will provide plenty of balcony viewing space for spectators to enjoy the fun from above.

Hero Zone will also be the new home for the fan-favorite Disney Cruise Line experience, Jack Jack’s Incredible Diaper Dash, which will be equipped with more fanfare than ever before as the “terrific tots” speed-crawl across 20 feet of track in the new area.

When Hero Zone isn’t playing host to these fun new experiences, it will be a free-play sports environment where guests can enjoy playing some basketball, soccer, and a variety of tabletop games like ping pong, air hockey, foosball, and shuffleboard.

Hero Zone debuts on the Disney Wish when it takes its maiden voyage in the Summer of 2022.