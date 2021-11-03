“Eternals” Original Score Soundtrack Now Available

Ahead of this Friday’s release of Marvel Studios’ Eternals, the soundtrack to the film was released today.

What’s Happening:

The Eternals Original Score Soundtrack, featuring a score composed and produced by Emmy-winning composer Ramin Djawadi (known for Westworld and Game of Thrones ), is available today.

Original Score Soundtrack, featuring a score composed and produced by Emmy-winning composer Ramin Djawadi (known for and ), is available today. In addition to the previously released score cues, “Eternals Theme” and “Across the Oceans of Time,” the film also features the original song “Nach Meri Heri” (Dance My Hero), performed by 19-year-old Australian singer/songwriter Celina Sharma.

Djawadi, a two-time Emmy Award winner and three-time Grammy nominee, resembles a “musical chameleon.” Versatility has defined his career, including celebrated scores for Game of Thrones , A Wrinkle in Time and more.

, and more. The track list is as follows: Eternals Theme It Is Time Mission Somewhere in Time The Domo Joie De Vivre Celestials Life Not Worth Saving Remember Across the Oceans of Time This Is Your Fight Now Audience with Arishem Isn’t It Beautiful I Have Been Waiting for This Emergence Sea Eternal Loss A Wish Earth Is Just One Planet Nach Mera Hero



​​​About Eternals:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. Eternals is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo.

The Cast:

Richard Madden

Gemma Chan

Kumail Nanjiani

Lauren Ridloff

Brian Tyree Henry

Salma Hayek

Lia McHugh

Don Lee

Barry Keoghan

Angelina Jolie

Kit Harington.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals comes to theaters this Friday, November 5, 2021.