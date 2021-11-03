Marvel Shares Teasers, New Details for Upcoming One-Shot “Timeless”

This December, Kang the Conqueror will go on an epic journey across space and time to discover the future of the Marvel Universe in writer Jed MacKay’s “Timeless #1.”

This special one-shot will provide groundwork for some of Marvel’s most exciting 2022 stories and this week, fans got to see a series of mysterious teasers showcasing the surprising moments that await when Kang finds himself in a war against time itself!

The teasers pose questions about Thanos’ new weapon, Doctor Doom’s future meddling, and Anatoly Petrov’s role as Kang’s companion on this quest.

Plus: How does Entropy pose an existential threat to the fabric of the Marvel Universe itself?

Check out all five teasers now and see what’s to come as the future of the Marvel Universe unfolds in “Timeless #1” on December 29.

What they’re saying: