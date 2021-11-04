ABC News To Provide Extensive Coverage of the Trial In The Death of Ahmaud Arbery

ABC News will provide extensive coverage of the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, with coverage on World News Tonight, Nightline, and across various other programs and platforms.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News will provide special coverage of the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, beginning Friday, November 5th, at 9:00 a.m. EDT on ABC News Live, and across its programs and platforms.
- World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage for the network’s special reports, and ABC News Live will have extensive, daily coverage of the proceedings as the trial begins on Friday.
- Correspondent Kyra Phillips will lead morning coverage on ABC News Live from Washington, D.C., with senior national correspondent Terry Moran leading afternoon coverage. Senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami and multiplatform reporter Alex Presha will provide news and reports live from Glynn County, Georgia, where the trial is taking place, with analysis from ABC News contributors Channa Lloyd and retired New York police department Chief Robert Boyce. As testimony concludes each day, ABC News Live will recap the day and highlight key testimony and developments in the trial.
- Friday’s edition of Nightline will cover the day’s opening arguments, and co-anchor Byron Pitts speaks with Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones. The program will provide updates throughout the trial.
- ABC News Digital will continue to update their current piece on the jury selection and will feature a live blog for the opening arguments of the trial. The digital video team has also released a piece looking at how the trial is bringing attention to Georgia’s racial history.
- ABC News Radio will cover Friday’s opening statements extensively through newscasts, special reports and status reports as news warrants. It will also provide ABC News’ reporting to affiliates via Newscall and custom reports.
- ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be providing reports throughout the trial with correspondent Morgan Norwood from the Glynn County courthouse. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.