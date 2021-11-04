ABC News Presents Special Coverage of The Memorial Service For General Colin Powell on Friday Nov. 5th

ABC News will present special coverage of the memorial service for General Colin Powell tomorrow, November 5th, starting at 12:00 PM EDT.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News will present special coverage of the memorial service for General Colin Powell on Friday, Nov. 5, beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. EDT. World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead the network’s coverage of Honoring a Patriot: General Colin Powell from New York, with chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz live from the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and live reports from Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas and chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl.
- ABC News Digital will have a preview available on the ABC News website and a summary of the day following the service
- ABC Audio correspondent Alex Stone will anchor the special coverage live on Friday at 12:00 p.m. ABC Audio will also provide hourly status reports to affiliates.
- ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide reports on the service with multi platform reporter Faith Abubey in Washington, D.C. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.
- Powell served under four presidents — Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush — at the very top of the national security establishment, first as deputy national security adviser and then as national security adviser. Finally, he was appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the senior ranking member of the U.S. armed forces and top military adviser to the president.
- Powell died the morning of October 18th due to complications from COVID-19, with Peggy Cifrino, Powell's longtime spokesperson, confirming to ABC News that Powell was successfully being treated for a few years for multiple myeloma, a cancer of blood cells that compromises the immune system. She also confirmed that Powell was scheduled to soon receive his third COVID booster shot and that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.