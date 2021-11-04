Disney Pulls “Eternals” Theatrical Release in 3 Countries After Reportedly Refusing to Make Changes to the Film

With Marvel’s Eternals set to hit theaters in the U.S. tomorrow, Disney has made the decision to pull the film from theaters in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Qatar after reportedly refusing to make changes to the film in those countries, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Eternals was set for a theatrical debut in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Qatar on November 11th but will now be pulled from the release schedule.

was set for a theatrical debut in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Qatar on November 11th but will now be pulled from the release schedule. This comes after Disney reportedly refused to make a series of edits requested by local censors regarding the presence of a same-sex couple in the movie.

The Hollywood Reporter also says they’ve been told by a regional cinema chain that Eternals had been “banned” but that they had not been told why.

had been “banned” but that they had not been told why. The film remains among the titles listed as “coming soon” in the United Arab Emirates.

​​​About Eternals:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. Eternals is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo.

The cast:

Richard Madden

Gemma Chan

Kumail Nanjiani

Lauren Ridloff

Brian Tyree Henry

Salma Hayek

Lia McHugh

Don Lee

Barry Keoghan

Angelina Jolie

Kit Harington.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals comes to theaters on November 5, 2021.