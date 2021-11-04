ESPN Classic to Shut Down After 24 Years

It looks like we’re going to have to find a new way to watch all of our favorite classic sporting events. ESPN Classic will be shutting down after 24 years of bringing us our favorite classic games and matches, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- ESPN Classic launched in 1995 under the name Classic Sports Network, before being acquired by ESPN in 1997.
- Now, the sports network will be shutting down on January 1st, and ESPN spokesperson confirmed.
- ESPN Classic was known for airing classing sporting events as well as documentaries and other programming focused on sports history.
- It also served as an extra option for live events that ESPN had no room for on its other channels.
- The move doesn’t come as much of a surprise as much of the content shown on the network has been shifted to ESPN+ in recent years and pay-TV providers have been dropping the network.
- The move also comes as entertainment companies are streamlining their linear programming on a smaller number of networks, as well as continuing to make larger investments in streaming.