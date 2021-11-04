Marvel’s “Eternals” Figures Available Now From Hasbro on Entertainment Earth

Eternals assemble. With Marvel’s Eternals hitting theaters tomorrow, many of the new Marvel Legends Series figures based on the film are available now on Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Still available for pre-order

Includes an alternate head and alternate hands

Includes alternate hands and Gilgamesh build-a-figure arm and hand

Available Now

Includes alternate hands and Gilgamesh build-a-figure leg

Includes alternate hands and Gilgamesh build-a-figure leg

Includes alternate hands and Gilgamesh build-a-figure arm and hand

Includes alternate hands and Gilgamesh build-a-figure head

Includes alternate hands and Gilgamesh build-a-figure torso

A powerful Deviant unlike any other the Eternals have faced over the millennia, Kro’s appearance is the harbinger for a global threat.

6-inch scale action figure includes 2 accessories

Eternals Marvel Legends Gilgamesh Build-a-Figure

Pieces for this new build-a-figure will be found with several of the other Eternals figures.

This Eternals Marvel Legends Action Figures Wave 1 Case contains 8 individually packaged 6-inch scale action figures:

2x Ikaris

1x Makkari

1x Sersi

1x Phastos

1x Druig

1x Kingo

1x Marvel's Sprite

​​​About Eternals:

welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. Eternals is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo.

The cast:

Richard Madden

Gemma Chan

Kumail Nanjiani

Lauren Ridloff

Brian Tyree Henry

Salma Hayek

Lia McHugh

Don Lee

Barry Keoghan

Angelina Jolie

Kit Harington.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals comes to theaters on November 5, 2021.