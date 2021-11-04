Marvel’s “Eternals” Figures Available Now From Hasbro on Entertainment Earth

Eternals assemble. With Marvel’s Eternals hitting theaters tomorrow, many of the new Marvel Legends Series figures based on the film are available now on Entertainment Earth.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Still available for pre-order
Eternals Marvel Legends Ikaris 6-inch Action Figure – $22.99
- Includes an alternate head and alternate hands
Eternals Marvel Legends Makkari 6-inch Action Figure – $22.99
- Includes alternate hands and Gilgamesh build-a-figure arm and hand
Available Now
Eternals Marvel Legends Sersi 6-inch Action Figure – $22.99
- Includes alternate hands and Gilgamesh build-a-figure leg
Eternals Marvel Legends Phastos 6-inch Action Figure – $22.99
- Includes alternate hands and Gilgamesh build-a-figure leg
Eternals Marvel Legends Kingo 6-inch Action Figure – $22.99
- Includes alternate hands and Gilgamesh build-a-figure arm and hand
Eternals Marvel Legends Druig 6-inch Action Figure – $22.99
- Includes alternate hands and Gilgamesh build-a-figure head
Eternals Marvel Legends Sprite 6-inch Action Figure – $22.99
- Includes alternate hands and Gilgamesh build-a-figure torso
Eternals Marvel Legends Kro Deluxe 6-inch Action Figure – $31.99
- A powerful Deviant unlike any other the Eternals have faced over the millennia, Kro’s appearance is the harbinger for a global threat.
- 6-inch scale action figure includes 2 accessories
Eternals Marvel Legends Gilgamesh Build-a-Figure
- Pieces for this new build-a-figure will be found with several of the other Eternals figures.
Eternals Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case – $183.99
This Eternals Marvel Legends Action Figures Wave 1 Case contains 8 individually packaged 6-inch scale action figures:
- 2x Ikaris
- 1x Makkari
- 1x Sersi
- 1x Phastos
- 1x Druig
- 1x Kingo
- 1x Marvel's Sprite
About Eternals:
- Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.
- Eternals is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.
- The screen story is by Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo.
The cast:
- Richard Madden
- Gemma Chan
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Lauren Ridloff
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Salma Hayek
- Lia McHugh
- Don Lee
- Barry Keoghan
- Angelina Jolie
- Kit Harington.
Marvel Studios’ Eternals comes to theaters on November 5, 2021.