Marvel’s “Eternals” Photo Ops Pop Up at AMC Theatres at Disney Springs

With Marvel’s Eternals coming to theaters tomorrow, the AMC Theatres at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World have prepared for the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with several photo ops.

Just past the entrance to the Orange Garage, guests will find the above photo op featuring the 10 new heroes from the upcoming film.

Around the AMC Theatres, guests will find other photo ops including banners atop the entrances, a red carpet-esque backdrop and a carpet leading to the theater, flanked by character posters for each of the 10 new heroes.

​​​About Eternals:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

Eternals is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

The screen story is by Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo.

The cast:

Richard Madden

Gemma Chan

Kumail Nanjiani

Lauren Ridloff

Brian Tyree Henry

Salma Hayek

Lia McHugh

Don Lee

Barry Keoghan

Angelina Jolie

Kit Harington.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals comes to theaters on November 5, 2021.