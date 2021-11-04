New Marvel Holiday Merchandise Available at Super Hero Headquarters at Disney Springs

Season’s Grootings, everyone! The holiday season is upon us and you can get in the spirit with this brand new Marvel holiday merchandise we spotted today at Disney Springs.

Marvel fans can stop by the Super Hero Headquarters on Disney Springs’ west side to find some festive new holiday apparel and even a new Marvel gingerbread MagicBand.

The new holiday Marvel MagicBand features a green band decorated with gingerbread cookies inspired by your favorite Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Widow

The box for the new MagicBand also features a gingerbread Groot along with the message “Season’s Grootings.”

This new holiday Marvel MagicBand is available now for $39.99.

As for the apparel, Marvel fans can swing into the holiday in this festive neighborhood Spider-Man T-shirt.

This new tee is available now for $36.99.

You can wear this all day. This new Captain America sweater is decorated to look like an ugly Christmas sweater worn over the iconic spangly Captain America suit.

You can pick up this new Captain America sweater for $59.99.

And finally, you can take your holiday celebration across the galaxy in this “Season’s Grootings” holiday sweater, featuring baby Groot.

This new sweater is available for $59.99.

Be sure to keep an eye out for all kinds of new holiday merchandise popping up around Walt Disney World and everywhere else as we get closer and closer to the holidays.