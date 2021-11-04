Universal Orlando Brings Back “Buy A Day, Get a Second Day Free” Ticket Offer to Florida Residents

Universal Orlando is celebrating the return of their holiday festivities and giving Florida Residents a special deal with the return of the “Buy a Day, Get a Second Day Free” ticket offer, now through February 4th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando

The “Buy A Day, Get a Second Day Free” ticket can be used on any two days now through February 4, 2022 with limited blockout days. It can only be purchased now through December 16, 2021 at www.UniversalOrlando.com by using a promo code from specially-marked cups of Coca-Cola at participating Wendy’s restaurants.

For the price of a single day admission ticket, guests get two full days to enjoy the wondrous thrill rides and attractions of Universal Orlando, including the all-new species of roller coaster while racing alongside a ferocious Velociraptor pack on Jurassic World VelociCoaster, flying through the Forbidden Forest on the epic “story coaster” Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and encountering the action-packed adventures of Jason Bourne in The Bourne Stuntacular.

Plus, guests can take advantage of the theme parks’ highly-anticipated return of Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration starting next week from November 13 through January 2, 2022. Featuring 51 days and nights of one-of-a-kind festive experiences, guests can rip open a holiday gift of nonstop awesome where they can join the celebration of Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, meet the maven of mischief himself, the Grinch, during Grinchmas, experience the larger-than-life return of Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, and so much more.

For an additional $25, guests can add a day at Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, a tropical oasis where they can enjoy a variety of relaxing and thrilling experiences, including taking in the view

Right now, Florida residents can take advantage of an exclusive hotel rate starting at $84 per night, plus tax, at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites. Discounted nightly rates are also available to Florida residents at other Universal Orlando hotels. Surrounded by incredible decorations, guests can partake in special holiday activities and one-of-a-kind festive events. Plus, guests can also enjoy exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation across the destination and more.