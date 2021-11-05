“Indiana Jones 5” Crew Member Passes Away on Location

Some sad news to report, as Nic Cupac, a crew member working on the new Indiana Jones movie in Morocco died suddenly at the age of 54.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, Nic Cupac, who was working as a grip on the second unit of Disney/Lucasfilm’s new Indiana Jones movie in Morocco, has sadly passed away.
- Cupac’s family has not released additional information about the cause of death, but it was not related to the production of the film. Media reports say he was found in his hotel room in Fes.
- His previous film credits include Disney’s The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story as well as Cruella, along with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Assassin’s Creed, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.
What They’re Saying:
- A Lucasfilm spokesperson said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed.”
About Indiana Jones 5:
- Indiana Jones 5 is currently scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023.
- Harrison Ford returns as the titular character; Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann also feature.
- The latest installment in the franchise is directed by James Mangold, the first to not be directed by Steven Spielberg.