“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Scottie Pippin, Jeff Goldblum and More to Appear Week of November 8th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of November 8th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. The show also kicks off “Live’s Fall into Wellness Week,” a series of segments dedicated to tips for closing out the year feeling your best.

What’s Happening:

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of November 8th-12th:

Monday, November 8 Juliette Lewis ( Yellowjackets ) Jordan Davis Performs “Buy Dirt” Joey Thurman (Movements to help mobility)

Tuesday, November 9 Scottie Pippin ( Unguarded ) Dr. Wendy Bazilian (Hydration pointers)

Wednesday, November 10 Lucy Hale Performance by Jon Batiste Dr. Holly Phillips (Ways to improve your air quality)

Thursday, November 11 Uzo Aduba ( Clydes ) Dr. Melina Jampolis (Methods of heat therapy)

Friday, November 12 Jeff Goldblum ( The World According to Jeff Goldblum ) Vern Yip (How to live a life with more hygge)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.