Walt Disney World Updates Face Covering Policy for Vaccinated Cast Members

Walt Disney World has updated their face covering policy for vaccinated Cast Members. Face masks will no longer be required in backstage areas for these Cast Members but will still be required onstage.

Starting Monday, November 8, fully vaccinated Walt Disney World Cast Members will no longer be required to wear face coverings while in backstage areas.

They will however still be required to wear them in all onstage areas.

This change has no impact on the current guest policy and no changes have been made to any of the policies at the Disneyland Resort

Guest face covering policy:

All guests visiting domestic Disney theme parks at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts are required to wear face coverings at all indoor locations.

This reinstated policy applies to guests ages 2 and up.

Guests at Walt Disney World will be asked to wear face coverings when entering all attractions, even ones that are outdoors.

Disney is also requiring face coverings on Disney-provided transportation including busses, shuttles, monorails and the Disney Skyliner