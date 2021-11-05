“What’s Up, Disney+” Takes a Look at “Home Sweet Home Alone” and “Ciao Alberto”

The latest edition of What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, catching you up on everything you need to know about Home Sweet Home Alone, in addition to a behind-the-scenes scoop on Ciao Alberto.

What’s Happening:

This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadow reveal everything there is to know about Home Sweet Home Alone , a new film in the Home Alone franchise, releasing November 12 for Disney+ Day.

has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadow reveal everything there is to know about , a new film in the franchise, releasing November 12 for Disney+ Day. Following that, they go over some of the latest news in the world of Disney+.

Finally, Jenny and Andre sit down with McKenna Harris, the director of Ciao Alberto , a new short from the world of Disney-Pixar’s Luca (also coming on Disney+ Day).

, a new short from the world of Disney-Pixar’s (also coming on Disney+ Day). Harris talks about how the short was made entirely from home, and the challenges that situation created.