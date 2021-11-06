Marvel Gives First Look Inside “King Conan #1”

On December 15, Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar return to the saga of Conan in an all-new adventure that takes the story of the Cimmerian further than has ever been revealed in any media to date! As Robert E. Howard posited, when King Conan grows restless on the throne, he sails west, toward land and adventure unknown

Now Marvel

Written by Aaron with art by Asrar and colors by Matt Wilson, “King Conan #1” arrives with the might of the Cimmerian's hallowed history behind it.

Check out the first look inside “King Conan #1” below:

Pre-order “King Conan #1” with your local comic shop today before reading it on December 15.

What they’re saying: