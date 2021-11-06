Marvel Shares Covers, Details for “Devil’s Reign” and Tie-Ins

Beginning next month, Mayor Wilson Fisk will have all of Marvel’s heroes in his deadly grip in “Devil’s Reign,” an upcoming Marvel Comics crossover event spinning out of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto’s Eisner-nominated run on “Daredevil.” The all-star creators will bring their superb talents for high-stakes storytelling to the greater Marvel Universe in this far-reaching saga that sees Kingpin embark on a vicious quest to rid the world of every last Super Hero. The story continues in February along with exciting new tie-ins, limited series, and one-shots!

In “Devil’s Reign #4,” New York is under siege and Wilson Fisk has broken! Whatever shred of decency that may have been left of him is gone entirely and now, with an army of Super Villains at his command, Kingpin has set his gaze upon everyone the heroes of the Marvel Universe hold dear — but even the Kingpin is unaware of the magnitude of danger he has put the city, its citizens and even himself with his war against the city’s Super Heroes!

Current Spider-Man Ben Reilly will get in on the action in “Devil’s Reign: Spider-Man #1” by writer Anthony Piper and artist Zé Carlos.

The events of “Devil’s Reign” have put Spidey in an awful position and as if that weren’t enough, the newly returned Rose has Spidey in his crosshairs and wants to prove that he’s badder than his dad, Kingpin, ever was.

Writer Anthony Piper: "As a lifelong comic book nerd, I was already hyped about the opportunity to craft a story for possibly the most iconic Super Hero of all time, but to do so during one of the most interesting shake-ups in the character's history is both thrilling and challenging, and something I'm excited to be a part of.”

Writer Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio’s acclaimed Moon Knight

“Devil’s Reign” will find Moon Knight indisposed but his mission must continue.

In his absence, an erstwhile ally takes up the fight in “Moon Knight #8,” but will the mystery of Stained-Glass Scarlet prove to be too much for Hunter’s Moon, the Fist of Khonshu?

And come March, MacKay will team up with artist Federico Sabbatini and in a special one-shot, “Devil’s Reign: Moon Knight #1,” depicting Moon Knight’s time as Kingpin’s prisoner after a vicious battle with the Thunderbolts.

Writer Jed MacKay: "When it comes down to it, Moon Knight is a street-level hero, and there's nothing Fisk hates more than street-level heroes. Fisk's crews are out sweeping the streets for costumed heroes and, well, Moon Knight isn't one for hiding — that's why he wears white. He's got an address. So when the Thunderbolts hit the streets, they know where to find him."

Chip Zdarsky continues his redefining work on Elektra alongside artist Rafael De Latorre in “Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #2” which will see Elektra pitted against one of Marvel’s most savage villains.

She’s the greatest assassin in the Marvel Universe — but having recently taken up the mantle of Daredevil, she’s taken a vow to never take a life again.

But that vow is about to be put to the ultimate test, as Kraven the Hunter has her dead in his sights…and, unlike Elektra, he has no reservations about killing. If anything, he likes it when his prey struggles. At least, he thinks he does.

Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto continue to reveal Emma Frost’s deadliest secrets in “Devil’s Reign: X-Men #2.”

Turns out attending Hellfire Club soirees was not the naughtiest thing the White Queen was up to in the time before she joined the X-Men… And the dirty deeds she did for Wilson Fisk are coming back to haunt her.

Otto Octavius irrevocably alters the Multiverse in Zac Thompson and Davide Tinto’s “Devil’s Reign: Superior Four #2.”

Now he must do everything he can to undo a paradox of his own creation before it undoes him. As Otto’s relentless assault on reality continues, the other Ottos grow weary of their reckless leader. Can the Superior Four set aside their egos to work together, or will they be lost to the Multiverse forever?

Kingpin’s war against vigilantes takes a turn in Clay McLeod Chapman and artist Manuel Garcia’s “Devil’s Reign: Villains For Hire #2.”

Wilson Fisk has laid out a proposition for the villains of the Marvel Universe: Join him or suffer the same fate as the heroes…or worse.

It’s a fight for the very soul of the city in Ho Che Anderson and Sean Damien Hill’s “Luke Cage: City of Fire #3.”

As the city burns, the Regulators set their sights on an innocent child who’s unwittingly holding critical information. Luke Cage races to get to the girl first, which brings him face to face with Jo Rockhead, the lethal leader of the Regulators who has the power to turn people to stone. But when Luke finds out he and Rockhead have something in common, will his resolve waver?

“Devil’s Reign” begins in December with tie-in issues coming in February.