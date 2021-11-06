Marvel Shares Look Inside “Avengers Forever #1”

Next month, prepare for a journey through the ever-fascinating and unpredictable Marvel Comics Multiverse in “Avengers Forever.”
- The all-new ongoing Avengers series brought to you by two of today’s most outstanding Super Hero masterminds: writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder, will introduce readers to a host of new Avengers from across the Multiverse.
- Alongside current Avenger Robbie Reyes, AKA Ghost Rider, these reimagined takes on your favorite characters will assemble for one of the greatest battles Marvel Universe has ever witnessed.
- Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of “Avengers #750” and operating in lockstep with the prime Avengers series, the next great Avengers saga begins here.
- You can get your first look at some of the new heroes you’ll meet, including Tony Stark, AKA the Invincible Ant-Man:
- Look out for the “Avengers Forever” trailer next week and be there for the next chapter in Jason Aaron’s legendary Avengers saga when “Avengers Forever #1” hits stands on December 22.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Jason Aaron: “‘Avengers #50’ lights the fire. ‘Avengers Forever’ is the explosion that follows. A slam bang supernova of a megabomb that sends shockwaves across all of reality, to earth after earth that's been defaced by the new Multiversal Masters of Evil, to the ruins of Asgard at the end of time, to an Avengers Tower that sits atop a bedrock of fallen gods at Infinity's End. Along the way, we meet some new versions of Avengers we know, as well as witness the return of some dear old friends, in a series that will swing for the fences with each and every issue, as the Mightiest Heroes of all the Earths in the heavens look to assemble as never before.”
- Artist Aaron Kuder: “Completely stoked to be working on AVENGERS FOREVER… In space no one can hear you scream. In alternate realities, no one can tell you ‘that doesn’t fit with continuity. It is a huge blast to work together on this with Jason. The over-the-top nature of this, the craziness of the scope…that is, in my opinion, one of Jason’s strongest storytelling flexes. This is going to be a blast for anyone on this ride.”