The Walt Disney Family Museum Mourns the Passing of Advisory Committee Member Nancy Bechtle

The Walt Disney Family Museum is mourning the loss of Nancy Hellman Bechtle, a philanthropist and a member of the museum advisory committee.
- The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bechtle passed away at the age of 83 due to lung cancer.
- In addition to her work with the Walt Disney Family Museum, Bechtle’s longest tenure was with the San Francisco Symphony, for which she served as the president from 1987 until 2001.
- Bechtle is survived by her husband as well as their son Michael Parish and his wife Anne, and their daughters Chelsea and Meredith; daughter Jessica Galloway and her husband Stephen Galloway and their children Oliver, Benjamin and Claire Galloway.
What they’re saying:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum (via Twitter): “We are saddened by the loss of museum advisory committee member Nancy Bechtle. In addition to being a long-time advocate for the museum, Nancy was also a personal friend of Diane Disney Miller. Nancy will be missed by all at The Walt Disney Family Museum.”
- San Francisco Symphony Executive Director Peter Pastreich: “Nancy Bechtle was my ideal of what a symphony president should be — totally committed to the institution, tough but humane, and she loved the music we made.”