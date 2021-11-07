The Walt Disney Family Museum Mourns the Passing of Advisory Committee Member Nancy Bechtle

The Walt Disney Family Museum is mourning the loss of Nancy Hellman Bechtle, a philanthropist and a member of the museum advisory committee.

In addition to her work with the Walt Disney Family Museum, Bechtle’s longest tenure was with the San Francisco Symphony, for which she served as the president from 1987 until 2001.

Bechtle is survived by her husband as well as their son Michael Parish and his wife Anne, and their daughters Chelsea and Meredith; daughter Jessica Galloway and her husband Stephen Galloway and their children Oliver, Benjamin and Claire Galloway.

