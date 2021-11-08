Disney Springs Hosts Sneak Peek of “Disney Princess – The Concert”

Disney Springs played host to a sneak peek of “Disney Princess – The Concert” today, featuring some of your favorite Disney on Broadway stars.
- The “Disney Princess – The Concert” sneak peek featured:
- Sydnee Winters
- Susan Egan
- Anneliese van der Pol
- Courtney Reed
- The quartet sang some of your favorite Disney Princess songs in front of a festive backdrop.
- The cast also met with fans at the Pandora location at Disney Springs prior to the concert.
- Check out some of the sights from the sneak peek in the photos and video below:
About Disney Princess – The Concert:
- During the Ultimate Disney Princess Celebration, fans can attend Disney Concerts where Broadway stars perform classic Disney Princess songs with Disney Princess – The Concert.
- Disney Princess – The Concert was originally scheduled to kick off its tour this November but has now been pushed back into 2022.
- Though this sneak peek featured Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Syndee Winters, each performance of the concert is set to to include 4 princesses from a list of possibilities that include:
- Aisha Jackson – The first Black actress to play Anna in Frozen on Broadway.
- Syndee Winters – Her Broadway debut was as Nala in The Lion King.
- Christy Altomare – The original Anastasia in the Broadway musical based on the 20th Century Studios animated film.
- Susan Egan – The original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway and voice of Megara in Hercules.
- Courtney Reed – The original Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway.
- Laura Osnes – The lead role in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella on Broadway.