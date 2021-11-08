Disney Springs Hosts Sneak Peek of “Disney Princess – The Concert”

Disney Springs played host to a sneak peek of “Disney Princess – The Concert” today, featuring some of your favorite Disney on Broadway stars.

The “Disney Princess – The Concert” sneak peek featured: Sydnee Winters Susan Egan Anneliese van der Pol Courtney Reed

The quartet sang some of your favorite Disney Princess songs in front of a festive backdrop.

The cast also met with fans at the Pandora location at Disney Springs prior to the concert.

Check out some of the sights from the sneak peek in the photos and video below:

About Disney Princess – The Concert: