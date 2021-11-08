Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” Opens with $161.7 Million Worldwide

Marvel Studios’ Eternals was finally released in theaters this past Friday, November 5, after a series of pandemic related delays, and it seems it is off to a strong start at the box office.

What’s Happening:

Directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals opened at #1 in all key markets for an estimated $161.7 million global weekend. Domestically, the film earned $71.0 million.

earned an additional $90.7 million in its opening weekend. It marks the highest opening weekend during the pandemic era in Italy, Brazil and Hong Kong, and the second highest opening weekend during the pandemic era in Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Sweden, Argentina, Central America, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay. It also marks the highest opening weekend for a non-local film during the pandemic era in Korea. Eternals will open in Russia today and this weekend in Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

About Eternals:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The Cast:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is in theaters now.