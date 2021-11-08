Remastered “Star Wars: The Old Republic” Trailer Released in Honor of the Game’s 10th Anniversary

The official YouTube channel of the popular Star Wars: The Old Republic video game shared an enhanced version of a trailer for the game in honor of its 10th anniversary.
- The channel shared the trailer “Deceived,” which originally launched on June 1, 2009, except this time it has been enhanced in 4K.
- In celebration of the game’s 10th anniversary, they will be re-releasing all of the classic cinematic trailers.
- Watch the enhanced “Deceived” trailer below:
About Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith:
- The popular MMORPG computer game Star Wars: The Old Republic will be getting a major new expansion entitled “Legacy of the Sith” in honor of its 10th anniversary.
- According to StarWars.com, “Legacy of the Sith will continue the game’s storyline, sending players on a military campaign to secure the aquatic planet Manaan for their faction as they uncover the ultimate plan of Darth Malgus, the renegade Sith.”
- The expansion also includes redesigned combat styles, a revamped character creation system with more customization options than ever before, and an overhaul of game elements like balancing of enemy encounters and character loadouts.
- “Legacy of the Sith” is scheduled to launch for free to all active Star Wars: The Old Republic subscribers during the 2021 holiday season. For more information be sure to visit Bioware’s official website.