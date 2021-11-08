Remastered “Star Wars: The Old Republic” Trailer Released in Honor of the Game’s 10th Anniversary

The official YouTube channel of the popular Star Wars: The Old Republic video game shared an enhanced version of a trailer for the game in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The channel shared the trailer “Deceived,” which originally launched on June 1, 2009, except this time it has been enhanced in 4K.

In celebration of the game’s 10th anniversary, they will be re-releasing all of the classic cinematic trailers.

Watch the enhanced “Deceived” trailer below:

About Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith: