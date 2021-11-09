ABC News Presents “American Epidemic: One Nation Under Fire Special” on Gun Violence Tonight

As part of ABC News’ “Rethinking Gun Violence” reporting series, ABC News Live will present the special American Epidemic: One Nation Under Fire chronicling the growing epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

What’s Happening:

Anchored by ABC News chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, the special will examine the country’s rise in gun violence during the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and will highlight Thomas’ reporting from this past summer on gun violence across the country, where ABC News tracked more than 900 shooting incidents in one week.

Thomas sits down with Mark Bryant, executive director of the Gun Violence Archive, to discuss the numbers behind the rise in gun violence across the country and Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia police commissioner, to dive into the rise in gun violence in urban centers and how the city is working to combat it.

Thomas also speaks with Emily Giffen, a survivor of the King Soopers grocery store shooting in Boulder, Colorado, which was the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. in 2021, to discuss the long-lasting toll of gun violence on those who experience it.

The special will also feature an expert panel, including the chief of the Oakland Police Department LeRonne Armstrong, the chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department Murphy Paul, Cincinnati mayor John Cranley, senior director of READI Chicago Eddie Bocanegra and research scholar at the Boston University School of Public Health Claire Boine to re-examine how the United States thinks about gun violence and discuss potential solutions.

American Epidemic: One Nation Under Fire streams tonight, November 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC News Live and will be available the next day on Hulu.