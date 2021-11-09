Full List of Candlelight Processional Celebrity Narrators Announced for EPCOT

We already knew the Candlelight Processional will be returning to EPCOT this year, but now we know the full list of narrators as well as other returning shows as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

What’s Happening:

This year, the Candlelight Processional will return to EPCOT as part of the larger EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

Instead of choirs from across the country, the incomparable Voices of Liberty

The full list of celebrity narrators has been released, and they are as follows: 11/26 – 11/28: Auli’i Cravalho 11/29 – 12/1: Chita Rivera 12/2 – 12/4: Jodi Benson 12/5 – 12/7: Alton Fitzgerald White 12/8 – 12/10: Bart Millard 12/11 – 12/13: Lisa Ling 12/14 – 12/16: Andy Garcia 12/17 – 12/19: Ana Gasteyer 12/20 – 12/22: Courtney B. Vance 12/23 – 12/25: Steven Curtis Chapman 12/26 – 12/28: Blair Underwood 12/29 – 12/30: Pat Sajak

Also returning this year is JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season, taking place on the Showcase Plaza Stage. This stirring and uplifting performance of music celebrates both Christmas and Kwanzaa in a gospel style.

Heading around World Showcase, there’s a wealth of holiday storytellers, musical acts, and other performers to discover, from the Canadian Holiday Voyageurs and their musical memories across the Great White North to the Chinese Lion Dance, Italy’s La Befana, France’s Père Noël and more.

From November 26 – December 24, Santa Claus pays a visit to The American Adventure

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage of all the holiday festivities at Walt Disney World!