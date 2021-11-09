Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Honors Veterans with Special Offer

The Veterans Day special offer is back at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. To honor veterans over Veterans Day weekend, November 11 – 14, 2021, U.S. service members (veterans, active duty, retired and reserve) will receive complimentary admission to the visitor complex.
- The special Veteran’s Day offer also allows U.S. service members to purchase up to four guests will receive a 50 percent discount on admission.
- Tickets can be purchased on-site at Will Call beginning November 11. Those participating must verify his or her status in-person with an active duty military ID, retired military ID, a valid driver’s license with veteran classification or DD214 documentation.
- All admission tickets are valid on date of purchase only.
Included with daily admission:
- Space Shuttle Atlantis
- Shuttle Launch Experience
- Heroes and Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame® presented by Boeing
- Journey to Mars: Explorers Wanted
- IMAX® Theater 3D Films
- Numerous Shows and Exhibits