New “Home Sweet Home Alone” Clip Released Ahead of Friday’s Premiere

20th Century Studios has shared a new clip from their upcoming Disney+ original film Home Sweet Home Alone, ahead of its debut on Friday as part of Disney+ Day.

The new clip features a conversation between Pam (Ellie Kemper) and Jeff (Rob Delaney) while they disrupt their own holiday concert.

Check out the full clip below:

About Home Sweet Home Alone:

“Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

The film stars: Ellie Kemper Rob Delaney Archie Yates Aisling Bea Kenan Thompson Tim Simons Pete Holmes Devin Ratray Ally Maki Chris Parnell

Home Sweet Home Alone is directed by Dan Mazer, written by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell.

Home Sweet Home Alone will debut on Disney+ on Friday, November 12th as part of Disney+ Day.