Special Life Day Food and Beverage Offerings Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

As Star Wars fans are well aware, November 17th is Life Day and fans can celebrate with some new special food and beverage offerings at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.

Guests can find several new Life Day food and beverage offerings around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park.

At Kat Saka’s Kettle , guests can pick up the following Life Day offerings: Potato Hand Pie – Tikka Masala-spiced, with Mint-Cilantro Yogurt Sauce Black Sesame Macaron – Toasted Macaron, Passionfruit Buttercream and Sesame Praline

, guests can pick up the following Life Day offerings: At Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo , guests will find: Pork Broth Noodles – Angel Hair Pasta with Bok Choy, Mushrooms, Roasted Pork and Yuzu-Tomato Compote in a Pesto-Tonkotsu Broth

, guests will find: And finally, at Oga’s Cantina Pork Belly Slider Skewer – Pork Belly, Bao Buns, Zucchini Sauce, Calabrian Chili Compote, Za’atar Spice Gin-Huckleberry Cocktail – Refreshing Blend of Gin, Elderflower Liqueur, with flavors of Ginger and Huckleberry, garnished with Sweet Hibiscus Flower.

Life Day isn’t until next Wednesday, but these special offerings are available now. Disneyland has not provided any information regarding how long these offerings will be available.

All of these offerings can be found in the Disneyland app.

Want to learn more about Life Day? StarWars.com