Special Life Day Food and Beverage Offerings Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

As Star Wars fans are well aware, November 17th is Life Day and fans can celebrate with some new special food and beverage offerings at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.
- Guests can find several new Life Day food and beverage offerings around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park.
- At Kat Saka’s Kettle, guests can pick up the following Life Day offerings:
- Potato Hand Pie – Tikka Masala-spiced, with Mint-Cilantro Yogurt Sauce
- Black Sesame Macaron – Toasted Macaron, Passionfruit Buttercream and Sesame Praline
- At Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, guests will find:
- Pork Broth Noodles – Angel Hair Pasta with Bok Choy, Mushrooms, Roasted Pork and Yuzu-Tomato Compote in a Pesto-Tonkotsu Broth
- And finally, at Oga’s Cantina, guests can order:
- Pork Belly Slider Skewer – Pork Belly, Bao Buns, Zucchini Sauce, Calabrian Chili Compote, Za’atar Spice
- Gin-Huckleberry Cocktail – Refreshing Blend of Gin, Elderflower Liqueur, with flavors of Ginger and Huckleberry, garnished with Sweet Hibiscus Flower.
- Life Day isn’t until next Wednesday, but these special offerings are available now. Disneyland has not provided any information regarding how long these offerings will be available.
- All of these offerings can be found in the Disneyland app.
- Want to learn more about Life Day? StarWars.com has all the information you need.