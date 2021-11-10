City Works Eatery & Pour House At Disney Springs Brings Back Thanksgiving and Black Friday Brunch Offerings

This Thanksgiving, let City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs take care of the big meal with their Thanksgiving Menu, as well as Black Friday Brunch and Bourbon County Stout Tapping the following day on November 26th.

What’s Happening:

City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs is pulling out all the stops for the Thanksgiving holiday. Beginning Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, City Works will kick off two days of specials, including a Thanksgiving-day feast and a Black Friday brunch that will feature the tapping of one of the most coveted holiday beers in the country. Thanksgiving Menu – Nov. 25 On Thanksgiving Day, Guests can enjoy all of their Thanksgiving-day favorites with the benefit of not having to do any dishes. City Works is offering Herb-Roasted Turkey and a plate full of classic holiday sides, along with decadent desserts. You can see the full menu here Black Friday Brunch – Nov. 26 Typically reserved for weekends, guests can kick off their Black Friday shopping with City Works’ Rock n’ Roll Brunch of sweet and savory treats like Jon Bun Jovi and The Boss. The brunch will be offered Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Bourbon County Stout Tapping – Nov. 26 City Works will feature Goose Island’s elusive Bourbon County Stout on tap beginning Black Friday. The complex, barrel-aged stout is only offered in a handful of Central Florida locations. The demand of Bourbon County Stout annually leads to long lines throughout Goose Island’s hometown in Chicago. Guests can order a six-ounce pour at City Works for $11, while supplies last.



City Works is an ‘eatery and pour house’ style restaurant, with a focus on classic American food with brilliant twists, an impressive selection of drinks, and an upbeat, energetic atmosphere. Their ‘pour house’ offers 90 draft handles, as well as 8 wines on draft, which offer the benefits of freshness, consistency, and zero waste. City Works features rare and special beer tappings from breweries around the world. Many beers are in limited supply, making this Disney Springs location an amazing place where guests are fortunate to get their hands on them.