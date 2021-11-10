FX’s “Class of ’09” Adds Jake McDorman, Sepideh Moafi, More to Cast

FX has found its cast for its upcoming limited series Class of ‘09. Sepideh Moafi, Jake McDorman and several others have been added to the cast, according to Variety.

The complete list of additions to the cast of FX’s Class of ‘09 includes:

includes: The newly announced cast members join Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, who were previously announced to star

Henry will play Tayo Miller, one of the most brilliant and unorthodox agents ever to join the Bureau, a man who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution but to remake it entirely.

Mara will play Amy Poet, a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement and finds herself at the center of its most pivotal moment of transformation.

About Class of ‘09: