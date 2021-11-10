FX’s “Class of ’09” Adds Jake McDorman, Sepideh Moafi, More to Cast

FX has found its cast for its upcoming limited series Class of ‘09. Sepideh Moafi, Jake McDorman and several others have been added to the cast, according to Variety.
- The complete list of additions to the cast of FX’s Class of ‘09 includes:
- The newly announced cast members join Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, who were previously announced to star in the limited series.
- Henry will play Tayo Miller, one of the most brilliant and unorthodox agents ever to join the Bureau, a man who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution but to remake it entirely.
- Mara will play Amy Poet, a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement and finds herself at the center of its most pivotal moment of transformation.
About Class of ‘09:
- Class of ‘09 will follow a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 and are reunited following the death of a mutual friend. Spanning three decades and told across three interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and our legacy.
- The eight-part series will come from Tom Rob Smith, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and is produced by FX Productions.
- Smith, who previously wrote the FX limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, will write and executive produce the new series.
- Jacobson and Simpson, who produced American Crime Story, Y: The Last Man and Pose, will also executive produce.