Holiday Magic Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland with “A Magical Nighttime Symphony”

by | Nov 10, 2021 7:46 AM Pacific Time

From November 19, 2021 to January 2, 2022, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will be filled with magical white snow day and night, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy a memorable Disney Christmas experience. On December 3 and 4, 2021, the resort will present the first-ever live orchestra performance “A Magical Nighttime Symphony” by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (The HK Phil) in front of the majestic Castle of Magical Dreams.

  • For “A Magical Nighttime Symphony,” the HK Phil will be joined on stage by Mickey Mouse and other beloved Disney Friends as they perform classic Disney and Christmas songs for a unique magical symphony experience.
  • The all white “A Disney Christmas” awaits you, with your favorite Disney pals, Christmas magic, snowflakes, amazing musical entertainment, upgraded #Eatertainment, and shop-till-you-drop gift options. Time to plan now, and make your Christmas the most memorable ever!

About A Magical Nighttime Symphony:

  • As the sun sets and dusk arrives, the Castle of Magical Dreams will shine with dazzling lights together with festive Christmas adornments at the park.
  • Conductor Chiu Tsang Hei will take the stage with musicians from the HK Phil. A flick of the baton, and the HK Phil will soar to life for the 45-minute symphony in true festive spirit.
  • Expect Sorcerer Mickey in his special costume, followed by two Disney royals, Queen Anna and Queen Elsa joining the stage. Mickey’s best friends, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy, will also appear in their brand-new holiday costumes to wish everyone a Merry Christmas!
  • Popular Disney songs will include "A Whole New World," and "Frozen Heart,” alongside Christmas classics like "Joy to the World" and "Jingle Bells," for a magical Christmas live musical performance featuring the guest pianist Ceejay Javier, music director, entertainment & costuming, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.
  • As the enchanting music rings through the night sky, the castle’s magnificent water fountains will dance in step to the music. All the while, snowflakes will gently cascade to the ground, perfecting the festive spirit of the season in a night of beautiful harmony.

Hong Kong Disneyland Presents: A Magical Nighttime Symphony Giveaways:

  • As part of the excitement, the resort also announced today the launch of the “Hong Kong Disneyland Presents: A Magical Nighttime Symphony” Giveaways (“Lucky Draw”).
  • In the season of sharing, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is giving away 400 park tickets for the “Hong Kong Disneyland Presents: A Magical Nighttime Symphony with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra” as part of a special lucky draw. Hong Kong residents can register online from November 9 to 15, 2021 to enter the lucky draw. Result will be announced on November 19, 2021. For details, please visit the Hong Kong Disneyland website.
  • To further share the happiness and love with people in need at the community, the resort will also give 150 tickets to the Ebenezer School & Home for the Visually Impaired and the Hong Kong Society for the Blind, who will participate in the "Community’s Got Talent” performances during the Christmas period.

More Holidays at Hong Kong Disneyland:

  • You can upgrade your experience by booking the Christmas dinner set now, which includes a festive “Traditional American Christmas Dinner” at Main Street Corner Cafe Hosted by Coca-Cola, plus a complimentary best-viewing spot for the brand new "Santa Goofy’s Magical Snowfall” show at castle stage. Booking is now available on the Hong Kong Disneyland website, with limited seats.

  • Before coming to the park, don’t forget to pre-order gifts for your loved ones on our official website at home! You can then get the gifts at the store and surprise them upon your arrival at the park! A perfect way to celebrate the season of gifting!

  • To enjoy a hassle-free trip to Hong Kong Disneyland, you can purchase the Disney “Priority Special+” Attraction and “Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball” musical show reserved viewing pass online.

What they’re saying:

  • Michael Moriarty, managing director, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: “We are very excited working with the HK Phil, the flagship orchestra of our city, it brings all the magical elements together here in Hong Kong Disneyland: the spectacular night view of the Castle; high-quality orchestral live performances, and beloved Disney songs and stories. It’s our pleasure to bring the magic back to the community with a very special white Disney Christmas experience.”
  • Mr Benedikt Fohr, Chief Executive of the HK Phil: “Music connects people, and the HK Phil is thrilled to bring live music outside of the concert hall and to create these magical performances with the Hong Kong Disneyland for the Hong Kong community.”
