Performances of “Beauty and the Beast” Coming to Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in 2022

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will be heading to Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre for an exclusive run in 2022, and the cast has also been revealed.

What’s Happening:

The 5th Avenue Theatre in Downtown Seattle will host performances of Beauty and the Beast from January 12 to February 6, 2022.

from January 12 to February 6, 2022. This will be the 5th’s first fully-mounted musical created for an in-person audience since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cast of the show has been announced and they are as follows: Porscha Shaw as Belle Riley Brack as Beast Lisa J. Estridge as Mrs. Potts Anne Allgood as Madame de la Grande Bouche Nicholas Japaul Bernard as Lumière Arika Matoba as Chip Reginald André Jackson as Maurice Be Russell as Babette John David Scott as LeFou Jason Weitkamp as Cogsworth Jaysen Wright as Gaston

The cast also includes ensemble members Kate Ella Cook, Rebecca Cort, Alyza DelPan-Monley, Joel Domenico, Candice Song Donehoo, Jose J Gonzales, Richard Gray, Nehemiah Hooks, Eric Polani Jensen, Danny Kam, Mallory King, Shanelle Leonard, Cheryse McLeod Lewis, U.J. Mangune, Trina Mills, Antonio D. Mitchell, Charles L. Simmons, and Shelby Willis, understudy Jonelle Margallo, and swings Cy Paolantonio and Jimmy Shields.

Jay Woods, who has directed regionally for ArtsWest, Sound Theatre Company, and Washington Ensemble Theatre, makes her 5th Avenue Theatre directorial debut; returning to The 5th are Kathryn Van Meter to choreograph and R.J. Tancioco for music direction.

What They’re Saying:

Bill Berry, The 5th Avenue Theatre's Producing Artistic Director said: "We are thrilled to welcome people back to The 5th with this timeless story. I am grateful that we get to welcome audiences with this brand-new production created by our region's artistic community for the Pacific Northwest community."

Disney's Beauty and the Beast plays January 12 – February 6, 2022 at The 5th Avenue Theatre (1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle). Season subscriptions are available now and single tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 9, 2021 and can be purchased over the phone at 206-625-1900 or online at www.5thavenue.org.